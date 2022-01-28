NASA Develops New Drone To Monitor Volcanoes For Early Signs Of Violent Eruptions

NASA has developed a drone to produce 'volcano forecasts' for avoiding the disruption caused to human health and the global supply chain owing to violent eruptions. Dubbed an unmanned aircraft system, or UAS, the drone has been upgraded to serve as an airborne volcano-observing platform, after being upgraded from a spacecraft meant for usage in challenging environments. NASA believes that monitoring remote but hazardous volcanoes can help issue early warnings about massive eruptions, like the Tonga eruption that recently occurred in the Pacific Ocean.

UAS to provide insights into natural phenomena like volcanic eruptions

Jack Elston, CEO of Black Swift Technologies, NASA's partner, said in a statement that their goal is to push the capabilities of unmanned aircraft systems is to provide valuable insight into natural phenomena like a volcanic eruption. According to NASA, the S2 drone's flight over Makushin Volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands demonstrated that the UAS could successfully fly without its pilots’ eyes on the aircraft. Since sending humans in aircraft for close monitoring of active volcanos is risky, the auto-pilot ability of the drone opened new possibilities for surveying. Talking about the groundbreaking flights in Alaska, project member Florian Schwandner said as per NASA's report-

We needed it to be really rugged, to withstand flying in the turbulent conditions and corrosive gases around volcanoes. We also developed a gas-sensing payload the UAS could carry to look for signs of volcanic unrest.

(View of the Makushin Volcano summit captured by a camera on the wing of the S2 aircraft. Image: NASA)

The collaboration between NASA and Black Swift added the US Geological Survey as another member, which has provided with more capable payload to detect additional gases and collect visual and thermal images. NASA revealed that the S2 drone, which flew over Alaska's Makushin Volcano, was able to capture high-resolution visible-light and thermal images that later helped scientists detect changes in physical features indicating volcanic activity. Stating that these new automation technologies would help simply difficult UAS operations, Elston added, "One of the most exciting results was to see our custom autopilot system determine when conditions had become too dangerous and turn back".

Moreover, Jonathan Stock, another Alaska flight team member said that monitoring remote volcanoes using this technology can prove to be a game-changer in terms of the safety of communities around these geologic hazards.

Image: NASA