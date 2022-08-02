NASA Drops New James Webb Space Telescope Image Featuring The Cartwheel Galaxy

NASA just dropped another awe-inspiring picture captured by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The image features the Cartwheel galaxy which is located around 500 million light-years away in the Sculptor constellation. NASA says that the Cartwheel galaxy is an extremely rare sight but thanks to Webb’s infrared capabilities, it has been able to peer through the galaxy’s chaotic and thick dust cloud.

NASA says that this is a composite image that has been created using Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and the Mid-Infrared instrument (MIRI). Besides the massive structure, the picture also features two smaller companion galaxies against a backdrop of many other galaxies.

Here’s the Cartwheel Galaxy in a whole new light — as a composite image from 2 instruments on the Webb telescope. Webb uniquely offers not just a snapshot of the galaxy’s current state, but also a peek into its past & future: https://t.co/QdXPwAwwac pic.twitter.com/SJD3wTxwRP — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) August 2, 2022

Webb offers a never-seen-before view of the obscured galaxy

The Cartwheel galaxy was previously observed using the Hubble Space Telescope, but the thick dust surrounding the galaxy prevented scientists from getting a deeper look at the prominent features.

According to NASA, it was an average spiral galaxy before it collided with a smaller galaxy over 400 million years ago. The proof of the collision is in the shape and structure of the galaxy which sports a large colourful ring surrounding a dense and bright inner ring. Astronomers say that these rings are expanding outward from the center of the collision, a feature due to which they call it a "ring galaxy".

The galaxy’s core contains a tremendous amount of hot dust and its brightest areas are home to gigantic young star clusters whereas the outer ring is dominated by star formation and supernovas and has been expanding for about 440 million years.

Explaining the features of the galaxy, NASA revealed that the NIRCam data in this image are coloured blue, orange, and yellow and the blue dots are individual stars or pockets of star formation. The image (below) from data collected using MIRI, on the other hand, reveals regions within the Cartwheel Galaxy that are rich in hydrocarbons and other chemical compounds, as well as silicate dust, like much of the dust on Earth. Scientists say that this galaxy, which underwent a massive collision, will continue to evolve and Webb's observations will reveal data about its future.