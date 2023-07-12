NASA Drops Stunning Image On Webb Telescope's First Operational Anniversary

July 12 marks the first anniversary when NASA released the images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope for the very first time. On this day in 2022, the agency, along with its partners -- the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) -- released four pictures of cosmic objects thousands of light-years away. The data set also included atmospheric information about the exoplanet WASP-96b, the gas giant where signatures of water were detected.

As the agencies celebrate the first anniversary of the historic day, they have released a new picture of a small star-forming region in the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex. Located approximately 390 light-years away, the Webb telescope managed to photograph approximately 50 young stars, some having the same mass as the Sun, some a little less.

🎉 We are celebrating a successful year of scientific discoveries with the James #Webb Space Telescope!



Can you believe it has been a year?🥳



📷 This NASA/ESA/CSA @ESA_Webb image features the spectacular Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the nearest star-forming region to us.



👉… pic.twitter.com/DnwYZZ3iua — ESA (@esa) July 12, 2023

In an official statement, ESA explained that the huge red structures dominating the image at the top and the right side (vertically) are bipolar jets of molecular hydrogen. It said that these occur when a star enveloped in dust explodes causing a pair of jets to shoot out into space. Launched on December 25, 2021, the Webb telescope started observing the universe in infrared after the mission teams completed its months-long commissioning process.

Images by Webb telescope released last year

This picture known as Webb’s First Deep Field was the first image released by the world's most powerful telescope. Containing thousands of galaxies, this picture covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone on the ground.

This glittering structure, NASA said, is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. The tallest “peaks” in this image are about seven light-years high. (Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)

This is a cluster of five galaxies named the Stephan's Quintet and it provides new insights into how galactic interactions may have driven galaxy evolution in the early universe, says NASA. Webb was also able to capture huge shock waves as one of the galaxies, NGC 7318B, smashed through the cluster.

This picture of the Southern Ring Nebula was taken with two different cameras of the Webb telescope, thus we get two different views. Cataloged as NGC 3132, this planetary nebula lies approximately 2,500 light-years away.