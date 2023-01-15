NASA Elated As Webb Telescope Discovers Its First-ever Exoplanet Almost As Big As Earth

The James Webb Space Telescope has detected its first-ever exoplanet which is almost the same size as Earth and lies around 41 light-years from our planet in the constellation Octans. Formally classified as LHS 475 b, the planet was discovered by a research team led by Kevin Stevenson and Jacob Lustig-Yaeger, both of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Interestingly, Webb's Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument discovered the planet in just two transits observations.

Exoplanets are discovered by noticing the dip in starlight which happens only if a planet is orbiting it. The higher the frequency of the dip, the closer the planet is to its star and vice-versa.

“These first observational results from an Earth-size, rocky planet open the door to many future possibilities for studying rocky planet atmospheres with Webb,” said Mark Clampin, Astrophysics Division director at NASA, in an official statement. "Webb is bringing us closer and closer to a new understanding of Earth-like worlds outside our solar system, and the mission is only just getting started.”

41 light-years away is the small, rocky planet LHS 475 b. At 99% of Earth's diameter, it's almost exactly the same size as our home world. This marks the first time researchers have used Webb to confirm an exoplanet.

Webb telescope's new significant achievement

The research team has underscored that while it’s possible the planet has no atmosphere, there are some atmospheric compositions that have not been ruled out, such as a pure carbon dioxide atmosphere. This planet, which has 99% of Earth's diameter, was chosen for observation after reviewing it using the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), NASA's exoplanet hunting space telescope.

Meanwhile, scientists are planning to carry out precise measurements to distinguish if the planet has a pure carbon dioxide atmosphere or not. “Counterintuitively, a 100% carbon dioxide atmosphere is so much more compact that it becomes very challenging to detect,” Lustig-Yaeger said. The experts believe that the exoplanet has a carbon dioxide atmosphere and is perpetually shrouded in thick clouds because Webb revealed it to be a few hundred degrees warmer than Earth, more like Venus.

Planet LHS 475 b is a few hundred degrees warmer than Earth and very close to its star, completing an orbit in just 2 days. However, its red dwarf star is much cooler than our Sun, so scientists theorize it could still have an atmosphere.

Revealing more about the planet, NASA revealed that it circles its star in just two days meaning it is in an extremely tight orbit. Moreover, it is closer to its star than any planet in our solar system and the temperature of its red-dwarf star is half of the sun. This low temperature is also why scientists believe that the planet could still have an atmosphere.