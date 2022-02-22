NASA-ESA's Solar Orbiter Captures Largest Solar Eruption That Reached Millions Of Kms

The Sun underwent another massive eruption this month which sent solar waves millions of kilometres into space. The European Space Agency (ESA) said that the eruption was captured by its solar orbiter using its ‘Full Sun Imager’ (FSI) of the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI). According to the agency, the eruption occurred on February 15 and was the largest one ever observed in a single image. It further said that the blast was even felt by the ESA-JAXA BepiColombo mission, which is currently around Mercury’s orbit.

Wow! The giant solar eruption of 15 Feb seen by #SolarOrbiter – the largest solar prominence ever observed in a single image together with the full solar disc, thanks to the novel design of our Full Sun Imager.

The eruption occurred away from the Earth

It is no secret that solar storms, when directed towards Earth can wreak havoc with our technology and everyday lives. However, the recent eruption was no cause of concern as the sun sent out its storms in a direction opposite the Earth as it was found travelling away from our planet. "There is no signature of the eruption on the solar disc facing the spacecraft, which is currently approaching the Earth-Sun line, meaning that it must have originated from the side of the Sun facing away from us", ESA said in a statement.

The agency also shared a video, captured by the Full Sun Imager (FSI), which shows the sun spewing out long flares into space. According to ESA, the FSI has been designed to make observations of the full solar disc even during close passages of the Sun. Notably, the orbiter will make a flyby near the sun on March 26 and will skim past the sun at a distance that is 0.3 times the Sun-Earth distance.

"Right now, there is still a lot of ‘viewing margin’ around the disc (of the sun), enabling stunning detail to be captured by FSI out to about 3.5 million kilometres, equivalent to five times the radius of the Sun", ESA said. As earlier mentioned, it is the first time such a massive eruption has been captured in single imagery owing to the FSI's capabilities. Other space telescopes are unable to do so because their field of view blocks out the glare of the Sun’s disc to enable detailed imagery of the corona itself, as per the agency.

Image: ESA