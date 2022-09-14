NASA Experts Wind Back Clock To Determine Age Of Supernova 1,60,000 Light-years Away

Astronomers from NASA are trying to wind the clock back in order to determine the age of a supernova remnant lying roughly 1,60,000 light-years away. Named SNR 0519-69.0 (SNR 0519 for short), it is actually a leftover from an explosion of a white dwarf star, the timeline of which is currently unknown.

However, the agency claims that combining data from the Hubble space telescope with the Chandra X-ray telescope and the retired-Spitzer space telescope has provided enough clues to determine exactly when the explosion might have occurred.

About the supernova remnant

The cosmic debris is said to have emerged following a thermonuclear explosion of a white dwarf star after it reached a critical mass either by pulling matter from a companion star or merging with another white dwarf. The supernova in question here is categorised as Type Ia, those which are born after the death of white dwarf stars which once used to be sun-like. According to NASA, the image above is created by combining the observations of Chandra, Spitzer, and the Hubble telescope, and the different colours such as green, blue, and purple represent low, medium and high energies, respectively.

While scientists do not yet know when the explosion occurred, studies have suggested that the light from the supernova might have reached Earth around 670 years. This conclusion was made by calculating the speeds of material in the blast wave from the explosion, which ranges between six to nine million km per hour, using Hubble data from 2010, 2011, and 2020.

"However, it’s likely that the material has slowed down since the initial explosion and that the explosion happened more recently than 670 years ago", NASA said in a statement. "The Chandra and Spitzer data provide clues that this is the case". Experts speculate that the speed might have been reduced due to some of the blast wave crashing into dense gas around the remnant. Currently, scientists are planning to use additional observations with Hubble to determine more precisely the time of the star's death.