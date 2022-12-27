NASA Extends New Year Greetings As Second-smallest Planet Rings Into Its 37th Birthday

While occupants of planet earth sit tight for four more days to celebrate New Year, they can still find another way to hold celebrations, thanks to Mars. The second-smallest planet observed the beginning of its new year on Monday (December 26), according to NASA, which quipped that "No, we're not accidentally celebrating early.” “Since a Mars year is almost twice as long as an Earth year, today we’re ringing in Mars year 37!” NASA Mars wrote on its official Twitter handle.

NASA made the celebratory announcement just days after its life-hunting robot Perseverance rover made the significant move of depositing two caches of data on Mars that will come into use during a sample return mission, according to Space.com. Along with the rover is a helicopter named Ingenuity, which has successfully completed 37 flights and is set to make another soon.

Happy New Year! And no, we’re not accidentally celebrating early: Dec. 26 is Mars New Year!



(Really? Yes, read on...) pic.twitter.com/0pnW8VmW5g — NASA Mars (@NASAMars) December 26, 2022

Scientists count Mars years starting from the planet’s northern spring equinox that occurred in 1955 – an arbitrary point to begin, but it’s useful to have a system. pic.twitter.com/FYgTOFsjj0 — NASA Mars (@NASAMars) December 26, 2022

When did space experts begin counting years on Mars?

While earth follows the Gregorian calendar and thus marks the new year on January 1, space scientists have started counting years on Mars since the planet reached its northern spring equinox in 1955. "An arbitrary point to begin, but it’s useful to have a system," NASA wrote, adding that "numbering Mars years helps scientists keep track of long term observations, like weather data collected by NASA spacecraft over the decades."

Mars, also known as the Red Planet, is at a higher distance from the Sun compared to Earth, and therefore, it takes about twice as long to revolve around the Sun. A year on Mars is 687 days long, which makes it interesting to note how the last time the planet observed a new year was at a time when the Perseverance rover hadn’t touched down on its surface. The robot landed on Mars on February 18, 2021, nearly 11 days after the last Martian new year was observed.