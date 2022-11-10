NASA Faced With Another Concern As Artemis 1 Rocket Boosters Could Expire In December

Apart from being years behind schedule, NASA has another major reason not to stretch the launch of the uncrewed Artemis 1 Moon mission any further.

The reason is the expiration dates of several components of the Space Launch System (SLS rocket) which are inching closer with each missed opportunity. The twin rocket boosters, for example, are the crucial parts that might be unusable if the mission fails to launch by December. These boosters alone generate more than 75 per cent of the total SLS thrust at launch.

These concerning revelations were made by NASA officials during a press briefing on November 3, Space.com reported. "When you stack your first segment (of the rocket) on the aft segment, you start a clock that was originally 12 months," NASA Cliff Lanham from the Kennedy Space Center said during the briefing. "It's currently been analysed up to 23 months, and that expires. One piece expires on the ninth of December of this year, and the other one is the 14th of December of this year."

The officials said that these warnings are based on the recent analysis of the components. And once the aforementioned timeline, they would conduct another analysis to determine if the expiration dates could be extended. "I think I would be doing our team and you a disservice by saying we can just go forever because I don't think that's the case. I think we look at the analysis every time with a different set of lenses thinking about what else could have changed," another official named Jim Free said per Space.com.

Notably, these reports came just a week before NASA announced that Artemis 1 has been postponed from November 14 to November 16 due to tropical storm Nicole. The storm is heading toward the Kennedy Space Center in Florida where the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft are stacked. Meanwhile, NASA is now targeting Artemis 1 launch at 11:34 am IST on November 16 and has a backup opportunity on November 19.