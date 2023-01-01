NASA Faces Trouble Recovering Data From Juno Post Jupiter Flyby; Orbiter In 'safe Mode'

NASA scientists are still trying to access data of the Juno spacecraft which recently made its flyby near Jupiter but suffered a communication glitch. After flying close to the gas giant, an on-board computer issue disrupted the downlink of data collected during the pass. While the spacecraft is healthy, mission controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) have put it in safe mode where only its essential systems are operating as a precautionary measure.

The #JunoMission spacecraft successfully completed its 47th close pass by Jupiter on Dec. 14, but an on-board computer issue disrupted the downlink of data collected during the pass. Juno is healthy, and the team expects to complete the full downlink soon: https://t.co/XAnOKeSkH5 pic.twitter.com/gaIoaPRhGV — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) December 23, 2022

NASA first revealed the glitch on December 23 and said at the time that Juno will remain in safe mode for a week. It was on December 14 when Juno completed its 47th close pass of Jupiter but the downlink of data was disrupted soon after. NASA says this was most likely caused by a radiation spike as the solar-powered orbiter flew through a radiation-intensive portion of Jupiter's magnetosphere. The team at JPL has since rebooted Juno and is downlinking the data.

"There is no indication that the science data through the time of closest approach to Jupiter, or from the spacecraft’s flyby of Jupiter’s moon Io, was adversely affected," NASA said in an official statement.

Apart from photographing Jupiter, Juno also took images of Io, one of the gas giant's many Moons. The image below featuring Io was taken on December 24 when Juno was 64,000 km from the volcanic Moon.

The JunoCam instrument aboard the #JunoMission spacecraft captured this image of Jupiter's volcanic moon Io on Dec. 14 from a distance of about 40,000 miles (64,000 kilometers). The team expects additional images from the pass to be available soon at https://t.co/NsryeNwVbI https://t.co/gvT9O4nGV8 pic.twitter.com/gjsIEes1c5 — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) December 29, 2022

In July 2016, Juno entered Jupiter's orbit after being launched in August 2011 and is currently on an extended mission to explore the gas giant and its Moons. Ever since its operations began, the orbiter has beamed back data on Ganymede which is the largest Moon in our solar system and the only one to have its own magnetic field. It also flew past Europa making it the only spacecraft to get this close to the icy Moon in the last 22 years. NASA says that Juno provided a groundbreaking look beneath the water-ice crust of both the Moons and data on their structure, purity and temperature to a depth of about 24 km below their surface. It also became the first spacecraft to peer through the thick and dense clouds on Jupiter.