NASA Finalises New Date To Launch Uncrewed Artemis 1 Mission To The Moon

NASA announced that it is targeting November 14 to launch the Artemis 1 mission to the Moon. The mission will see the Space Launch System (SLS rocket) lift off within a 69-minute-long launch window that opens at 9:37 am IST. If launched on the said date, it would last roughly 25-and-a-half days and end with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on December 9 (date as per EDT).

Artemis 1 is the uncrewed mission that would kickstart the Artemis Program which is NASA’s quest to take humans back to the Moon and establish a sustainable base this time. The agency finalised the date after inspecting the repairs and maintenance work that needs to be done on the SLS rocket. The launch vehicle was hauled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) of the Kennedy Space Center in September to save it from Hurricane Ian.

.@NASA is targeting the next launch attempt for the #Artemis I mission for Nov. 14. @NASAGroundSys teams will roll the @NASA_SLS rocket and @NASA_Orion spacecraft to the launch pad as early as Nov. 4: https://t.co/IID7eAgGDX pic.twitter.com/ayf7DHoWcj — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) October 12, 2022

"Inspections and analyses over the previous week have confirmed minimal work is required to prepare the rocket and spacecraft to roll out to Launch Pad 39B," NASA said in an update. The rocket, mounted with the Orion spacecraft, is scheduled to be rolled out from the VAB to the Launch Pad 39B of the KSC, which is a 6.7-km-long journey.

"Teams will perform standard maintenance to repair minor damage to the foam and cork on the thermal protection system and recharge or replace batteries on the rocket, several secondary payloads, and the flight termination system", the agency further said.

Back-up launch opportunities

NASA says that it has requested the US Space Force for a backup launch opportunity on November 16 at 10:34 am IST and on November 19 at 11:15 am IST; both through a two-hour launch window. According to the schedule that was released in May this year, the agency revealed that there would be 12 launch opportunities next month starting November 12 except for the dates 20, 21, and 26. December, on the other hand, offers 11 launch opportunities barring the dates 10, 14, 18, and 23. These dates are decided based on the Moon's relative position with the Earth among other factors.

Artemis 1, which has been delayed multiple times since August 29 due to technical faults and fuel leaks, will see the SLS take off in its debut launch. With the Orion spacecraft, the rocket will lift off as the most powerful rocket to date. Read more about the brand new rocket which is built on the upgrades of the Saturn V launch vehicle used during the Apollo program.