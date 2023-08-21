NASA Flyby Spacecraft That Drifted Away For 17 Years Makes Trip Around Sun

NASA’s STEREO-A spacecraft, which drifted away through space for nearly 17 years, has passed between the Sun and Earth in a landmark feat. The STEREO-A outlived its mission life span of approximately 2 years. It became the first Earth flyby of the nearly 17-year-old mission that has been able to make its way back home. The visit has led to a unique opportunity for the spacecraft to collaborate with NASA missions in Earth's vicinity. It is the first time that the spacecraft made contact with the sun since its launch in 2006.

The STEREO (Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory) spacecraft was launched on Oct. 25, 2006, from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. STEREO-A (for “Ahead”) advanced into the space, leaving the Earth as STEREO-B (for “Behind”) trailed towards the Earth-like orbits to the sun. Since its launch, NASA scientific team has been monitoring the progress of the spacecraft. Almost two decades later, as STEREO-A made contact with the sun, it will now be used by NASA to perform new research on the sun aided by the newer satellites.

NASA’s STEREO-A spacecraft will cross the Sun-Earth line one day before Venus passes between the Sun and Earth. Credits: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Scientific Visualization Studio.

This image made available by NASA shows an artist’s rendering of the Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun. Credit: AP

STEREO-A and -B provided view of our closest star

During its initial years of launch, the dual-spacecraft mission was able to achieve the set target of providing the first stereoscopic, or multiple-perspective, view of our closest star. In 2011, STEREO-A and -B reached a 180-degree separation in their orbits achieving yet another landmark space endeavour. For the first time, the team at NASA could see the Sun as a complete sphere.

“Prior to that we were ‘tethered’ to the Sun-Earth line – we only saw one side of the Sun at a time,” Lika Guhathakurta, STEREO program scientist at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC was quoted as saying in a NASA release. “STEREO broke that tether and gave us a view of the Sun as a three-dimensional object," he added.

This coronagraph image shows a coronal mass ejection escaping the Sun, which is occluded behind the black circle at the center of the image. STEREO-A imaged this Earth-directed CME eruption on July 17, 2023. The CME was captured by the COR2 instrument on STEREO-A at the highest cadence (2.5 mins) ever achieved by a coronagraph. Credit: NASA

Scientists at NASA were able to study the data transmitted by both spacecraft until 2014. Following that year, NASA lost most of the contact with the mission during the planned reset of the STEREO-B. STEREO-A, meanwhile continued its journey, capturing the solar flares but was unable to transmit the data to the space agency. Last week, on Aug. 12, STEREO-A completed one full revolution lapsing the Earth's orbit around the Sun. “This is a point in time for this mission to shine again,” Lika Guhathakurta, STEREO’s program scientist was reported as saying. STEREO-A will provide data about the surface of the sun and hazards erupting from the giant star.