NASA Gives Green Flag To Boeing’s OFT-2 Mission For May 20; Weather 70% Favourable

Boeing's Orbital Test Flight-2 (OFT-2) mission has now received a green flag from NASA for the launch of the Starliner capsule scheduled for May 20. In a recent update, NASA revealed that the teams are given "go" for liftoff after completing the launch readiness review. The Starliner will takeoff from the Space Launch Complex-41 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 6:54 p.m. EDT [May 20 at 4:24 am (IST)] atop an Atlas-V rocket on a day-long journey to the International Space Station (ISS).

According to the latest update, the weather is currently 70% favourable for the launch of the OFT-2 mission and teams are working to ensure that all systems between the rocket and spacecraft are communicating and functioning properly before Altas-V's roll out to the launch pad tomorrow.

"Teams conducted numerous checks, including a power-up of the spacecraft’s avionics system, health checks of the batteries, propulsion system, ordinance system and data flight instrumentation (DFI)", Boeing said in an official statement. "Teams also performed interior/exterior inspections, and side hatch leak testing. To date, frequent cycling of the oxidizer isolation valves has been successful in showing repeated valve performance". Once the final confirmations regarding the integrated Starliner and Atlas rocket are made, they will be rolled out to the launch pad at 7:30 pm (IST).

What is OFT-2 mission?

The OFT-2 is Boeing's second attempt at winning a certification from NASA that validates the former's readiness to launch astronauts and supplies to and from the International Space Station (ISS). Boeing made its first attempt in 2019 under the OFT-1 mission, but its spacecraft failed to dock at the ISS. "OFT-2 will test the end-to-end capabilities of Starliner from launch to docking, atmospheric re-entry, and a desert landing in the western United States", NASA said in a statement. Moreover, the data collected during the mission will also help the agency to certify Boeing’s crew transportation system to and from the space station. Tap here to read more about this mission.