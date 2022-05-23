Last Updated:

NASA Gives Heads Up About 2022's Biggest Asteroid; Closest Approach On May 27

NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) revealed that an asteroid named 7335 (1989 JA) is rapidly hurtling toward Earth. Details inside.

The biggest asteroid of the year is rapidly hurtling towards the Earth and will make its closest approach to our planet on May 27 at 7:56 p.m. (IST), experts have said. The asteroid is named 7335 (1989 JA) and according to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), this space rock has been classified as a "potentially hazardous" one. Despite its status, the asteroid will make its flyby from a safe distance of four million kilometres, which is over ten times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. 

Recently, the Virtual Telescope shared a visual of the asteroid as it rapidly traverses through the darkness of space. The Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics of Russia’s Academy of Sciences has revealed that the asteroid is travelling at a staggering speed of nearly 76,000 kilometres per hour.

More about the asteroid 1989 JA

As the name suggests, this asteroid was discovered in 1989 by astronomer Eleanor Helin from the California-based Palomar Observatory. Scientists say that this is the biggest asteroid to closely flyby the Earth this year and it belongs to the class of Apollo asteroids whose orbit crosses the orbit of our planet. Notably, this asteroid measures 1.8 kilometres in diameter and its next fly will occur no earlier than June 23, 2055.

During its next flyby, asteroid 1989 JA will be at a distance 70 greater than the distance between the Earth and the Moon. Currently, this asteroid is one of the 29,000 space rocks which is being constantly monitored by scientists. The image shared below by the Virtual Telescope was captured on May 18 when the asteroid was 10.7 million kilometres from Earth. In a recent tweet, the Virtual Telescope has asked space enthusiasts to stay tuned before the asteroid's closest approach.

"There are so many mysteries out there. The Universe is ready to unveil them as never before. A completely new cosmic experience is landing next 27 of May. Knocking on heaven's door, crossing space and time, has never been easier (sic)", the tweet read.

