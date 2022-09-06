NASA Gives Heads Up For 5 Asteroids Making Closest Approach To Earth This Week

NASA’s asteroid tracking system has revealed that not one but five asteroids will make their closest approach to Earth this week. The agency says that the flybys will start on September 6 and will last till September 11, although the timing of their closest approach was not revealed. However, NASA did reveal the size of the five asteroids and the distance they would maintain with our planet.

Out of the total, four of them are as big as an airplane and one of them, which is the average size of a house is the one that will be closest during its flyby.

It’s #AsteroidDay! Did you know that NASA’s #PlanetaryDefense Coordination Office keeps track of Near-Earth objects, like comets and asteroids, that come within 30 million miles of Earth? Learn how we find, track and monitor these objects: https://t.co/JqO9CKjh7j pic.twitter.com/0Czw1WupTG — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) June 30, 2022

Five asteroids heading toward our planet

The first of the five space rocks heading toward Earth is the asteroid 2022 OC7 which measures 70 feet across and will fly by from a distance of 46,60,000 km from our planet. It was expected to make its closest approach on September 6. It will be followed by asteroid 2022 R1, on September 7, which is 52 feet across and will be just 7,32,000 km from the Earth. As big as a house, it will be the one flying by from the closest distance.

Next up is the asteroid 2022 QB22, which measures 180 feet and will be 54,40,000 km from Earth. It is expected to make its closest approach on September 9. Interestingly, September 11 will see two airplane-sized space rocks skim past our planet.

The first of them is the asteroid 2022 RE, which is 77 feet across and the other is the 2022 QF2, which measures 140 feet in diameter. According to NASA, the 2022 RE will be 22,90,000 km away whereas the 2022 QF2 will be 73,10,000 km away, which is the farthest of them all.

While all of them have been classified as 'potentially hazardous' asteroids, they will, needless to say, cruise away from a safe distance. An asteroid is classified as 'potentially hazardous' when they are within 7.5 million kilometers from the Earth and measure about 492 feet (approx.150 meters) across.

To make sure we remain safe from these hazardous entities, NASA is testing a planetary defense technology that will be tested a few days from now. Named DART, the mission involves slamming an asteroid into a relatively small asteroid to alter its course. Read more about it here.