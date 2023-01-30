NASA Has Tested A Rocket Engine That Can Revolutionise Space Travel; Why Is It A Big Deal?

NASA has tested and validated an entirely new class of rocket engines, which it claims could bring revolution in sustainable interplanetary travel. This new engine is the first full-scale rotating detonation rocket engine, or RDRE, capable of changing how propulsion systems are built in the future. The engine was validated after the successful tests that were carried out at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama where it was fired over a dozen times, totalling nearly 10 minutes in duration.

"The RDRE achieved its primary test objective by demonstrating that its hardware – made from novel additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, designs and processes – could operate for long durations while withstanding the extreme heat and pressure environments generated by detonations," NASA said in an official statement. The agency revealed that the engine produced over 4,000 pounds of thrust for nearly a minute while operating at full throttle. It further said the recent successful test entails a follow-up work to develop a fully reusable 10,000 pound class RDRE and to identify its performance benefits over liquid rocket engines.

How could the new engine be revolutionary?

The RDRE engine, as the name suggests, produces thrust using a supersonic combustion phenomenon known as a detonation. This is different from those of traditional rocket engines as it produces more power while using less fuel than today’s propulsion systems. Needless to say, this feature would be of immense advantage in transporting more cargo during interplanetary missions to both the Moon and the Mars. The development comes at a time when NASA is working on its Artemis program through which the agency intends to send astronauts back to the Moon and establish sustainable bases there.

As for Mars, the red planet is also in the list of habitable targets and a launch vehicle which could transport higher amounts of cargo (both equipment and food supplies) in lower amounts of fuel is definitely a next step toward sustainable space travel.