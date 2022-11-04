NASA Inches Closer To Moon As Artemis 1 Rocket Arrives At Launch Pad For Nov 14 Attempt

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket has arrived at launch pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, pushing NASA closer to the Moon. Standing 322-feet-tall, the rocket covered a 6.4 km journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building to the launch pad in almost nine hours. NASA revealed that the mission teams will now configure the rocket with the Orion spacecraft for the next Artemis 1 launch attempt on November 14.

Artemis 1 is the uncrewed mission under the Artemis Program and is scheduled to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center during a 69-minute-long launch window that opens at 9:37 am IST. The SLS rocket was rolled back to the VAB due to Hurricane Ian which cost NASA several launch attempts in October.

In a recent update about the rocket, the agency revealed that the engineers replaced batteries in some of the launch vehicle’s components in the VAB. Few other maintenance works was carried out in the rocket as well as the Orion spacecraft, which will travel farther than any spacecraft has around the Moon.

It is worth noting that November 14 would be the third attempt by NASA to launch the SLS rocket as the previous one on August 29 was scrubbed due to a complication in one of the engines and again on September 3 due to fuel leaks. If the next attempt is foiled, the launch might slip further even to December. According to the calendar released by NASA in May this year, there are 12 launch opportunities in November between the dates 12 and 27 whereas the month of December offers 11 launch opportunities barring the dates 10, 14, 18, and 23.

The Artemis Program

A follow-up of the Apollo Program, Artemis will take astronauts back to the Moon after over five decades. The Artemis Program also involves the development of a lunar space station that will serve as a habitat and a research center for astronauts that will assist in the Moon landing and the development of sustainable bases. What's unfortunate, however, is that the ambitious endeavour has been mired in years of delays and an inflated budget worth billions of US dollars. According to multiple media reports, the SLS rocket was supposed to launch in 2016 and each Artemis mission was supposed to cost $500 million, which has now crossed $4 billion.