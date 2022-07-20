NASA Intensifies Hunt For New Earth-like Exoplanets; Seeks Public Help For Exploration

NASA is intensifying the search for exoplanets and it aims to do so by developing a hybrid observatory that combines the power of ground-based telescopes with, what it calls, a space-based Starshade. As the name suggests, this device would block the glare from the stars while finding new exoplanets, the planets outside our solar system. Named the Hybrid Observatory for Earth-like Exoplanets (HOEE), the observatory would convert the largest ground telescopes into the most powerful planet.

NASA seeks public help to find Earth-like planets

NASA has invited the public to help find new exoplanets through the Ultralight Starshade Structural Design Challenge, wherein the participants would be required to the glare-blocking light shade for the HOEE concept. The agency says that the Starshade would be deployed in the Earth's orbit and a compact packaging with the lowest possible mass would be ideal. NASA is aiming for a lightweight payload so that the chemical thrusters can keep it aligned during observations and propulsion systems can change its orbit to observe different targets while saving fuel.

Explaining the purpose of the Starshade, NASA said that can cast a dark shadow over a target star without blocking the light reflected from the planets orbiting it. Astronomers have found a way to pinpoint an exoplanet and determine its potential habitability, which is by observing the light reflected while they orbit their star. Interestingly, this light is influenced by surface minerals, oceans, continents, weather, vegetation, and even the gases that make up that exoplanet's atmosphere.

The observatory might reveal clues about alien life: NASA scientist

John Mather, senior astrophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, says that this observatory could answer some of the most pressing questions about alien life. "Observing many systems would help answer the question of why configurations like our own are rare and why none is quite like home," he said in a statement. "It is truly exciting that the public can be part of this revolutionary effort. I can’t wait to see what ideas they bring to the table."

So far, astronomers have discovered over 5,000 planets lurking out there around sun-like stars. With the James Webb Space Telescope, scientists now hope to find thousands more in order to answer the most fundamental questions including if life exists anywhere else in the universe.

Image: NASA