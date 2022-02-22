NASA Introduces New Challenge In Search For Signs Of Life In Samples From Mars

The Perseverance rover is busy collecting rock samples on Mars which would be brought to Earth for further analysis as scientists are hoping to find signs of ancient life. NASA is planning to retrieve those samples no earlier than 2031, and each of those samples would be analysed through spectrometry. In order to boost the future analysis processes, NASA has launched the Mars Spectrometry: Detect Evidence for Past Life challenge in partnership with crowdsourcing platform HeroX and the data-science company DrivenData.

Our new #mars #chemistry challenge with @NASAGoddard @NASASolve is live! 🎉 Build #MachineLearning models to detect potential signals of past habitability on other planets from mass spectrometry data, and win your share of $30,000! 🪐🧪📊 https://t.co/A8hyfai5qO pic.twitter.com/gVkbzNkdTC — DrivenData (@drivendataorg) February 18, 2022

What is the Mars Spectrometry challenge?

Through this challenge, NASA is inviting innovators to develop machine learning models, which would automatically analyze mass spectrometry data collected for Mars exploration. According to an official release, DriveData said that this challenge would "help scientists in their analysis towards understanding the present and past habitability of Mars". The release further said, "Specifically, the model should detect the presence of certain families of chemical compounds in data collected from performing evolved gas analysis (EGA) on a set of analog samples".

This challenge has been introduced as the collaborators believe that scientists can conduct mission operations and maximize scientific learnings more quickly and efficiently through improved methods for analysing planetary data. Besides, they also believe that making rovers self-sufficient and autonomous for science operations would be the longer-term goal. The competition will end on April 18 this year and winners of the challenge will be awarded $15,000, while the second and third place will bag $7,500 and $5,000, respectively.

Greg Lipstein, the Principal of DrivenData said as per the release, "This is a fascinating research question where machine learning tools can have a real impact on how we can learn more about our place in the universe. It’s a great chance to harness the collective intelligence and passion of the data community to advance the state of open science".

NASA-HeroX's challenge for sustainable waste management systems

Earlier in January 2022, NASA and HeroX had introduced another challenge wherein it invited ideas to develop sustainable waste management systems that can be used by astronauts on long-duration spaceflights. In an official release by HeroX, the company said that the challenge is to bring out innovative approaches to repurpose, recycle, and reprocess the waste generated during the entire course of the trip.