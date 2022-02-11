NASA Introduces Two New Solar Missions To Protect Astronauts & Communication Satellites

NASA, on February 11, announced two new science missions in a bid to better understand the dynamics of the Sun, the Sun-Earth connection, and the constantly changing space environment. The agency revealed that the missions are named the Multi-slit Solar Explorer (MUSE) and HelioSwarm and their purpose would range from studying the Sun’s corona to measuring the magnetic field of the solar wind. Both the missions have combined funding of $442 million with MUSE getting $192 million whereas HelioSwarm has a budget of $250 million.

Congrats to our newly selected @NASASun missions, Multi-slit Solar Explorer (MUSE) and HelioSwarm. These two missions will provide a deeper insight into the solar atmosphere & space weather, offering a new way of understanding the mysteries of our Sun: https://t.co/KmZ628PKyK pic.twitter.com/0XBNnntpbY — Thomas Zurbuchen (@Dr_ThomasZ) February 10, 2022

NASA says that these missions would ultimately help in protecting the astronauts, satellites, and crucial communications signals. Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters said as per the agency’s statements-

MUSE and HelioSwarm will provide new and deeper insight into the solar atmosphere and space weather. These missions not only extend the science of our other heliophysics missions, they also provide a unique perspective and a novel approach to understanding the mysteries of our star.

More about the new missions

Explaining more about the new missions, NASA revealed that the MUSE would be launched to understand the forces driving the heating of the Sun’s corona and the eruptions in that outermost region that are responsible for the space weather. NASA hopes that the mission will offer deeper insight into the physics of the solar atmosphere by using its multi-slit spectrometer to observe the Sun’s extreme ultraviolet radiation. Interestingly, it is this instrument that will provide the highest resolution images ever captured of the solar transition region and the corona.

Nicola Fox, director of the Heliophysics Division at NASA Headquarters said as per NASA's statement, "MUSE will help us fill crucial gaps in knowledge pertaining to the Sun-Earth connection. It will provide more insight into space weather and complements a host of other missions within the heliophysics mission fleet".

The Helioswarm, on the other hand, is a mission wherein nine spacecraft would be launched to measure fluctuations in the magnetic field and motions of the solar wind called the solar wind turbulence. NASA explains that eight of the spacecraft would be connected to one hub spacecraft through radio signals and all of them would communicate with scientists on Earth using NASA's Deep Space Network. Peg Luce from NASA says, "The technical innovation of HelioSwarm’s small satellites operating together as a constellation provides the unique ability to investigate turbulence and its evolution in the solar wind".

Image: NASA