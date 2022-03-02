NASA Launches Third Next-generation Weather Satellite To Monitor Environment, Climate

NASA, on Tuesday, launched the third in a series of next-generation weather satellites for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). In a press release, the American Space Agency stated that the launch was made at 4:38 pm (EST) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The satellite named Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES-T) will now facilitate NOAA is forecasting “hazardous weather” across the western hemisphere.

“We at NASA are proud to support our joint agency partner, NOAA, and their mission to provide critical data and imagery to forecasters and researchers tracking hazardous weather,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy. “While the GOES-R series satellites’ main job is to help with weather prediction, these satellites produce observations that also help with NASA science. Our agencies’ collaboration brings great benefits toward understanding our planet.”

MISSION SUCCESS! United Launch Alliance's #AtlasV delivers @NOAA's #GOEST weather satellite into orbit to provide rapid, high-quality data to improve forecasts and save lives. Success #149 for ULA! Thank you to our customers @NOAASatellites and @NASA_LSP! https://t.co/qN2icnfu0O pic.twitter.com/s6AOvTwL3o — ULA (@ulalaunch) March 2, 2022

Revealing further details, NASA said that the satellite not only provides continuous coverage of weather and hazardous environmental conditions in the Western Hemisphere but also predict space weather near Earth that can interfere with satellite electronics, GPS, and radio communications.

“This launch continues a 48-year history of NOAA, NASA, industry, and academia working together on geostationary satellite observations,” said John Gagosian, director of NASA’s Joint Agency Satellite Division. “GOES satellites help us every day. They bring advanced new capabilities to help forecasters better monitor and predict dangerous environmental conditions like hurricanes, thunderstorms, floods, and fires.”

'Positioned on a key spot'

According to NASA, once the satellite is positioned in its geostationary orbit, it will be renamed from GOES-T to GOES-18. It will then start functioning above the US West Coast and the Pacific Ocean. “This position puts it in a key spot where it can observe weather sweeping in from the west to the east over the US– giving forecasters an upstream view of what is coming,” according to the Space Agency.

A new satellite is on its way to geostationary orbit, where it will help meteorologists better predict local weather & issue life-saving forecasts as storms develop. @NASA_LSP managed today's launch of the @NOAA GOES-T mission aboard a @ULALaunch rocket: https://t.co/u2YLIFR5Nz pic.twitter.com/0RB05LgfgT — NASA (@NASA) March 2, 2022

(Image: NASA)