NASA Loses Two Weather Satellites After Astra's Rocket Engine Shut Down Prematurely

NASA, on June 12, lost two of its weather satellites after Aerospace startup Astra's second stage rocket stage failed to deliver the payload to orbit. The rocket named Launch Vehicle 0010 (LV0010) lifted off at 11:13 pm (IST) from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida carrying the first pair of NASA's Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation structure and storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats (TROPICS) CubeSats. However, after about ten minutes into the flight, the rocket's upper stage loaded with the CubeSats shut down prematurely, failing to reach orbit.

"We had a nominal first stage flight. The upper stage shut down early and we did not deliver the payloads to orbit", Astra wrote in a statement on Twitter. "We have shared our regrets with NASA and the payload team. More information will be provided after we complete a full data review".

Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for NASA’s science division also took to Twitter to acknowledge the failure but added that "the mission offered a great opportunity for new science and launch capabilities."

NASA loses two of six TROPICS satellites

NASA has, in total, planned three launches for the TROPICS program and the lost satellites were the first pair of six weather satellites. "TROPICS will give us very frequent views of tropical cyclones, providing insight into their formation, intensification, and interactions with their environment and providing critical data for storm monitoring and forecasting,” Scott Braun, a research meteorologist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center had said in a statement before the launch.

Following the failure, NASA, however, did not reveal when it will conduct the remaining launches or if Astra will continue to be the launch provider. Notably, this is not the first time Astra's rocket malfunction has caused a mission failure. In fact, the latest incident marks the company's fifth overall and second failure this year as it has only had two successful launches out of seven total attempts, the Verge reported. Company CEO Chris Kemp also expressed his regret over the rocket failure. "Nothing is more important to our team than the trust of our customers and the successful delivery of the remaining TROPICS satellites. We will share more when we have fully reviewed data", Kemp wrote.