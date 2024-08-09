Published 00:57 IST, August 9th 2024
NASA May Rely on Elon Musk’s SpaceX to Return Astronauts from ISS Amid Boeing Starliner Concerns
NASA may use SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, to return astronauts from the ISS due to Boeing Starliner's technical issues and delays.
- Science
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
NASA May Rely on Elon Musk’s SpaceX to Return Astronauts from ISS Amid Boeing Starliner Concerns | Image: AP News
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
00:57 IST, August 9th 2024