NASA Mulls Rolling Back Artemis 1 Rocket As Weather Worsens Over Launch Pad In Florida

Another delay in the launch of Artemis 1 seems imminent as the weather is worsening over the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida due to a tropical depression forming in the Caribbean Sea. NASA is targeting the launch of its Moon mission on September 27, however, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) forecast predicts heavy rain in southern Florida through the middle of next week. Moreover, the storm is expected to arrive near the KSC on the intervening night of September 26 and 27.

The updated rainfall forecast valid through the next 5 days features mostly dry conditions across the central U.S. and West. Attention turns towards southern FL, as a frontal boundary and approaching tropical system could produce heavy rain through the middle of next week. pic.twitter.com/PAUCDNVZk6 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) September 23, 2022

NASA said that it is currently monitoring the weather and might even roll back its Space Launch System (SLS rocket) to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to protect it from the predicted storm.

"Managers are initiating activities on a non-interference basis to enable an accelerated timeline for rolling back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to protect the rocket, should it be necessary", the agency said in an official blog. "Discussions about whether to remain at the launch pad or roll back to the VAB are ongoing and based on the latest forecast predictions". NASA stated that the final decision on whether or not to haul the rocket back to the VAB for hardware protection will be made in a day or two.

People are the most important part of our mission, and our team’s safety and well-being are our top priorities. We are grateful to our partners at @NOAA, @SpaceForceDOD, and @NHC_Atlantic for helping us protect them and our #Artemis I vehicle. https://t.co/dHtVq7ciuB pic.twitter.com/RGh6YrIljs — Jim Free (@JimFree) September 24, 2022

The launch on September 27 is planned when the launch window opens for 70 minutes starting at 9:07 pm IST. If the mission is postponed again, there is a backup launch opportunity on October 3 during a 109-minute-long window starting at 12:22 am IST. NASA, on September 21, conducted a successful fuel test of the SLS rocket which suffered a hydrogen leak during propellant loading. During the test, engineers confirmed that the repair work around the leaky fuel supply line is complete adding that all other objectives were achieved.

About Artemis 1

Artemis 1 is the lunar mission first of NASA's Artemis Program which aims to take humans back to the Moon and establish a permanent base on its surface. The objective of Artemis 1 is to test the reliability of the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft which will be used later for manned missions. NASA will start launching astronauts to the Moon with Artemis 2 targeted no earlier than 2024. However, the astronauts will land on the Moon starting Artemis 3 which is targeted for 2025. Tap here to read more.