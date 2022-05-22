NASA Offers Rs 53 Lakh In Challenge To Create Mars Simulation For Astronaut Training

With an aim to be ready for the conditions awaiting astronauts on Mars, NASA has presented a new challenge inviting innovators to create a simulated Martian environment. The agency has partnered with immersive technology developer Buendea and Fortnite maker Epic Games to create a "research, development, and testing environment to help prepare for the experiences and situations that will be encountered on Mars", an official statement read. Notably, NASA has set aside an amount of $70,000 (approx. Rs 53 lakhs) for the challenge that closes on July 26.

What is the challenge?

Named the NASA MarsXR Challenge, it is inviting developers to create new assets and scenarios for the new Mars XR Operations Support System (XOSS) environment, using Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5. The company's Engine 5 is said to be the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D tool. So far, the collaborators have already completed a few scenarios that occur on the red planet. These scenarios include orange Martian hues during the day which turn blue at night, realistic weather conditions, Martian gravity, approximately 400 square kilometres of researched Mars terrain and assets such as spacesuits and rovers.

NASA has now expanded that challenge across five new categories in which the developers will participate. These categories include Set Up Camp, Scientific Research, Maintenance, Exploration and Blow Our Minds. The collaborators are inviting ideas across these categories to explore several more Martian scenarios. "The goal is to create an immersive, engaging, and realistic experience", NASA said in a release.

NASA sanctions $70,000 for the participants

The challenge has a total prize purse of $70,000 which would be shared between twenty individual prizes. According to NASA, each of the aforementioned categories will have four prizes and the overall category winner will receive prize money of $6,000 (approx. Rs 4.62 lakh). "Teams may submit multiple submissions in each category and submit to multiple categories. Each submission should be materially different from the other submissions the team has made in relation to content and focus. Teams are eligible to and may win more than one award", the release said.