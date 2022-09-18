NASA Official Reaches Russia's Launch Site For American Astronaut's Flight Amid Tensions

NASA official Kenneth Bowersox has arrived at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan ahead of the launch of American astronaut Frank Rubio in a Russian spacecraft on September 21. The Baikonur launch site, which is operated by Russia, is being used to launch Rubio with two Russian cosmonauts as part of a cross-flight agreement between NASA and Roscosmos (Russia’s space agency).

“A US delegation has arrived at Baikonur to participate in the events of the first cross flight aboard a Soyuz spacecraft - they are representatives of NASA and relatives of astronaut Frank Rubio”, an official press statement said as per TASS News.

Astronaut Frank Rubio is set to launch on his first mission to the Space Station aboard a Soyuz rocket on Wed, Sept. 21 with crew members Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin.

Roscosmos prepares for 1st mission of cross-flight agreement

Rubio will board a Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft mounted atop the Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket accompanied by cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin. According to NASA, the rocket’s liftoff is scheduled at 7:24 pm IST and the MS-22 capsule will dock with the International Space Station (ISS) after a three-hour-long journey.

About two hours after the spacecraft’s docking, the astronauts will enter the space station and join the Expedition 67 crew. The ISS currently has seven members which include cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, cosmonauts Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov along with NASA’s Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, and ESA’s (European Space Agency) Samantha Cristoforetti.

After their arrival at the space station, Rubio, Prokopyev and Petelin will spend six months aboard the orbiting laboratory. Notably, this would be the first flight for Rubio and Petelin whereas Prokopyev will launch on his second space mission. The MS-22 mission will be followed by NASA-SpaceX’s Crew-5 which is scheduled for launch on October 3.

NASA’s Crew-5 mission

NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 12:45 p.m. EDT Monday, Oct. 3, for the launch of the agency’s Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station.



Learn more: https://t.co/6f1aOb5lrf pic.twitter.com/iuXtDwuPP3 — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) August 26, 2022

In return for Rubio’s flight, NASA will send Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina in a SpaceX capsule, making her the first to ride a commercial American spacecraft. Kikina will be accompanied by mission commander Nicole Mann and Pilot Josh Cassada along with Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata. Once all of them arrive, all previous seven members will vacate the space station for the MS-22 and the Crew-5 members.