Last Updated:

NASA Official Reaches Russia's Launch Site For American Astronaut's Flight Amid Tensions

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio will launch to the International Space Station from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome on a Soyuz rocket at 7:24 pm IST on Sept 21.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
NASA

Image: NASA


NASA official Kenneth Bowersox has arrived at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan ahead of the launch of American astronaut Frank Rubio in a Russian spacecraft on September 21. The Baikonur launch site, which is operated by Russia, is being used to launch Rubio with two Russian cosmonauts as part of a cross-flight agreement between NASA and Roscosmos (Russia’s space agency). 

“A US delegation has arrived at Baikonur to participate in the events of the first cross flight aboard a Soyuz spacecraft - they are representatives of NASA and relatives of astronaut Frank Rubio”, an official press statement said as per TASS News. 

Roscosmos prepares for 1st mission of cross-flight agreement

Rubio will board a Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft mounted atop the Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket accompanied by cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin. According to NASA, the rocket’s liftoff is scheduled at 7:24 pm IST and the MS-22 capsule will dock with the International Space Station (ISS) after a three-hour-long journey. 

READ | NASA-funded CAPSTONE spacecraft goes tumbling into space; teams evaluating anomaly

About two hours after the spacecraft’s docking, the astronauts will enter the space station and join the Expedition 67 crew. The ISS currently has seven members which include cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, cosmonauts Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov along with NASA’s Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, and ESA’s (European Space Agency) Samantha Cristoforetti. 

READ | New Artemis 1 launch date REVEALED: NASA taking no chances, keeps backup date ready

After their arrival at the space station, Rubio, Prokopyev and Petelin will spend six months aboard the orbiting laboratory. Notably, this would be the first flight for Rubio and Petelin whereas Prokopyev will launch on his second space mission. The MS-22 mission will be followed by NASA-SpaceX’s Crew-5 which is scheduled for launch on October 3. 

READ | NASA honours Mae Jemison, 1st African-American woman in space on 30th flight anniversary

NASA’s Crew-5 mission

In return for Rubio’s flight, NASA will send Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina in a SpaceX capsule, making her the first to ride a commercial American spacecraft. Kikina will be accompanied by mission commander Nicole Mann and Pilot Josh Cassada along with Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata. Once all of them arrive, all previous seven members will vacate the space station for the MS-22 and the Crew-5 members.

READ | NASA's rover spots surprising sun halo on Mars for the first time, scientists stunned
First Published:
COMMENT