NASA Orbiter Clicks Pictures Of Chandrayaan-3's Landing Point Shivashakti

The American space agency NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) clicked a photograph of the Chandrayaan-3 landing site. Since its successful soft landing on August 23, the spacecraft was conducting experiments on the moon's surface near its south pole, for a lunar day i.e. fourteen earth days.

The Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point named 'Shiv Shakti' is approximately 600 km from the lunar South Pole.

Four days after Chandrayaan-3’s Lander module landed on the Lunar surface, the camera attached to the NASA orbiter captured an oblique view (42-degree slew angle) of the Vikram lander. Since its launch on June 18, 2009, NASA's LRO orbiter has acquired a wealth of data, contributing significantly to the understanding of the moon.

NASA posted the captured image on X (Twitter), saying, “The bright halo around the vehicle resulted from the rocket plume interacting with the fine-grained regolith (soil),”

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland, manages LRO for the Science Mission Directorate at the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, India's Space Research Organisation released a 3-dimensional 'anaglyph' photograph of the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander from the moon's south pole on Tuesday.

ISRO wrote in its post on X (Twitter), “Anaglyph is a simple visualisation of the object or terrain in three dimensions from stereo or multi-view images. The Anaglyph presented here is created using NavCam Stereo Images, which consist of both a left and right image captured onboard the Pragyan Rover. In this 3-channel image, the left image is positioned in the red channel, while the right image is placed in the blue and green channels (creating cyan). The difference in perspective between these two images results in the stereo effect, which gives the visual impression of three dimensions. Red & Cyan glasses are recommended for viewing in 3D,”

India took a huge step forward on August 23 when the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully touched down on the moon's South Pole, making it the first nation to accomplish the historic achievement and putting an end to the sorrow over the Chandrayaan-2 crash landing four years earlier.

After the US, China, and Russia, India became the fourth nation to make a successful landing on the lunar surface.

After landing, the Pragyan rover and the Vikram lander each carried out a unique set of tasks on the lunar surface, including listening for movement around it, monitoring the relative temperature, and looking for the presence of sulphur and other minor elements.

The Pragyan rover and Vikram lander are now in "sleep mode" and are anticipated to awaken on or around September 22, 2023.