NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) successfully pinged the Vikram lander of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission recently. The US space agency said that the orbiter beamed a laser to the lander as part of an experiment to locate targets on the lunar surface.

On December 12, 2023, the LRO transmitted the laser pulses which was received by an Oreo-sized device on Vikram when it was around 100 km away from the orbiter near the Manzius crater. Notably, the said device was provided as a payload by NASA.

Vikram lander on the Moon. Image: ISRO

"We've showed that we can locate our retroreflector on the surface from the Moon's orbit," said Xiaoli Sun, who led the team at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, that developed the retroreflector on Vikram as part of a partnership between NASA and ISRO.

While use of lasers is a common way to track locations of satellites from the ground by calculating the light beam's transit time, sending pulses from a moving spacecraft to a stationary one on ground to determine its precise location has many applications at the Moon.

Sun said that the next step of the process is “to improve the technique so that it can become routine for missions that want to use these retroreflectors in the future.”

The device used for this technology demonstration is called the Laser Retroreflector Array which is two inches wide and has eight quartz-corner-cube prisms set into a dome-shaped aluminum frame.

The Laser Retroreflector Array. Image: NASA

NASA said that the device is simple and durable requiring neither power nor maintenance and can last for decades. Besides, its configuration allows the retroreflector to reflect light coming in from any direction back to its source.

Retroreflectors can be used for many applications in science and exploration and have been in use at the Moon since the Apollo era. By reflecting light back to Earth, the suitcase-size retroreflectors revealed that the Moon is moving away from our planet at a rate of 3.8 centimeters per year.

Reacting to the development, ISRO said the Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) on the Chandrayaan-3 lander has begun serving as a fiducial point (precisely located markers for reference) on the Moon.