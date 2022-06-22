NASA Plans To Develop Nuclear Power System For The Moon; Picks 3 Companies For Test Run

NASA has announced the selection of three US-based companies for their “initial design concepts” of a nuclear fission power system to fulfill energy requirements on the Moon. The companies selected for the job are Lockheed Martin, Westinghouse, and IX, which is a joint venture of Intuitive Machines and X-Energy. Each of these companies will partner with a few others to submit their designs which would be tested in the lunar environment for ten years.

Why develop a nuclear power system?

Experts believe that nuclear fission systems are relatively small and lightweight as compared to other power systems. The process of nuclear fission involves splitting an atom and using the energy released in the process. Moreover, the fission systems are also considered to be more reliable as they enable continuous power generation irrespective of the location, availability of sunlight and other natural conditions required by other systems.

NASA believes that exploiting nuclear fission on the Moon would ensure our sustainable and long-term presence on the lunar surface and advance deep space missions to Mars and beyond. The agency said that this new idea will mature under the Artemis Program, which will kick start later this year and eventually land the first woman and person of colour on the Moon.

NASA’s requirements for nuclear systems

NASA, in collaboration with the US Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory, has awarded 12-month contracts worth $5 million for their preliminary designs of the fission systems. Under this project, the three companies are required to develop a power source that could generate 40-kilowatt of energy for ten years after their testing begins in the lunar environment.

“New technology drives our exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond," Jim Reuter, associate administrator for NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate, said in a statement. "Developing these early designs will help us lay the groundwork for powering our long-term human presence on other worlds."

With the initial test results, NASA expects to gain critical information which would eventually lead to the development of a full flight-certified fission power system. The agency also hopes that the success of this new idea would also help advance the concept of nuclear propulsion systems that currently rely on reactors for power generation.