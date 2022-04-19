Last Updated:

NASA Postpones Departure Of Axiom Space Astronauts From ISS Due To Bad Weather

NASA announced that the undocking has now been pushed to 7:30 am (IST) on April 20 and the Axiom Space astronauts will splashdown at 12:54 am on April 21.

The return of Axiom Space’s private astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) has been deferred by a day owing to unfavourable weather, NASA informed on Tuesday. Four astronauts, who arrived at the ISS on April 9 were scheduled to undock the space station on April 19 at 8:05 pm (IST). The undocking has now been pushed to 7:30 am (IST) on April 20. 

The arrival of the Ax-1 team will mark the conclusion of the Axiom -1 mission, which was organised by Axiom Space in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX. In a mission update, NASA revealed that the postponement is a result of bad weather at the splashdown site in the Atlantic ocean off the coast of Florida. Owing to this delay, the crew would now leave the ISS at the aforementioned time and splash down at 12:54 am (IST) on April 21.

When and where to watch the undocking?

With the new announcement, NASA has released new timings about the planned departure and its live broadcast. The live coverage for the farewell ceremony would begin at 4:30 pm (IST) on April 19, whereas the agency will air the hatch closure ceremony at 5:15 am on April 20. Finally, the coverage for undocking would begin at 7:15 am.

To watch the entire procedure, you can tune in to NASA TV, the NASA app, the agency’s official website and also its YouTube channel. Axiom Space and SpaceX will also air the launch live on their website and social media handles. 

The crew consists of four members- Larry Connor, a real estate and tech entrepreneur from Dayton, Ohio, Canadian financier Mark Pathy and Israeli businessman Eytan Stibbe along with former NASA astronaut and Axiom VP Michael Lopez-Alegria. Each of the crew members performed several science experiments during their stay and reportedly paid $55 million for their space trip. 

With the conclusion of this mission, SpaceX will move on to the Crew-4 launch which is scheduled for April 23. Axiom Space, on the other hand, will focus on its second private mission Axiom-2 targeted for launch between fall 2022 and late spring 2023.

