NASA Postpones Launch Of Crew-5 Mission To ISS Again Due To Devastating Hurricane Ian

NASA has announced another delay of its Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) due to Hurricane Ian which is wreaking havoc in the Florida peninsula. The mission was scheduled to lift-off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center at 9:53 pm IST on October 4, but it has been postponed to October 5 for 9:30 pm.

NASA said that it has the mission as a backup opportunity on October 7, however, the agency will also explore options on October 6, 8 and 9. Notably, this is the second delay caused due to Hurricane Ian as the mission was previously postponed by a day to October 3.

“Mission teams continue to monitor the impacts of Ian on the Space Coast and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and could adjust the launch date again, as necessary,” NASA said in its update. “As of 6 pm, Wednesday, September 28 (3:30 am IST on September 29), Kennedy Space Center declared HURCON I status with the ride out team sheltered in place at their designated locations until the storm passes.”

Consisting of four astronauts– two from the US and one each from Russia and Japan– the Crew-5 team will launch aboard the Endurance Dragon capsule which has been mated with the Falcon 9 rocket. NASA said that both the rocket and the spacecraft are secured inside SpaceX’s hangar at Launch Complex 39A and are safe from the Hurricane.

“After the storm progresses, teams from NASA and SpaceX will evaluate the potential impacts to the center and determine whether to adjust the mission timeline further,” the update further read. The astronauts heading for the ISS include NASA’s Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann along with Japan’s Koichi Wakata and Russia’s Anna Kikina.

The Russian cosmonaut, who is on her career’s first space mission, is part of Crew-5 under the cross-flight agreement between Roscosmos and NASA. She would also script history by becoming the first female cosmonaut to board the US-made commercial spacecraft. Once the Crew-5 reaches ISS, the Crew-4 team which arrived at the orbital laboratory in April this year will vacate in the next few days.

