NASA Postpones US Spacewalk After Soyuz Coolant Leakage On ISS; Inspection Continues

NASA has decided to postpone its planned spacewalk as the flight controllers continue to examine the coolant leakage from Russia's Soyuz spacecraft docked at the International Space Station (ISS). The spacecraft named Soyuz MS-22 docked at the space station's Rassvet module suffered the leakage, on December 15, which continued for over three hours until there was no coolant left. Following the incident, the Russian space agency Roscosmos identified the source of the leak which was the external cooling loop of the Soyuz.

The coolant is used in the spacecraft to maintain optimum temperatures for the astronauts and avionics of the spacecraft as it throws heat out into space. As part of the investigation, Roscosmos conducted a successful test of the Soyuz MS-22 thrusters and found the systems to be nominal. "Temperatures and humidity within the Soyuz spacecraft, which remains docked to the Rassvet module, are within acceptable limits," NASA said in its statement.

Mission controllers continue evaluating an external leak on the Soyuz MS-22 crew ship after identifying the source of the leak and conducting a successful thruster test. https://t.co/8UYi4TZPao — International Space Station (@Space_Station) December 16, 2022

Examination underway

The two agencies will also examine the spacecraft's exterior using the Canadarm2 robotic arm on December 18 to see if it would be fit for a trip back to Earth or if its replacement would be needed. "To accommodate this change in plans, NASA has determined a new target date for the upcoming U.S. spacewalk to install an International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA), which was originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19. The spacewalk will take place Wednesday, Dec. 21," NASA said.

Problem with Soyuz MS-22 on the ISS right now! pic.twitter.com/V4Ymvnn2D1 — Chris Bergin - NSF (@NASASpaceflight) December 15, 2022

Prior to this, the fluid leak also forced cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev (crew commander) and Dimitri Petelin (flight engineer) to abort their spacewalks on December 15. While the flight controllers have identified the source of the leak, they are yet to confirm what caused it. Speculations are being made that the MS-22 was hit by a micrometeoroid and if so, an examination is necessary to determine the health of the spacecraft.

Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin and NASA's Frank Rubio flew aboard the MS-22 earlier this year but they could depart the ISS before their planned return in March 2023 if the lack of coolant overheats the spacecraft and damages the avionics, Ars Technica reported. To avoid an early return, Roscosmos might have to autonomously send a replacement, MS-23 to the ISS if MS-22 turns out to be dangerous for a return trip.