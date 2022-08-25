NASA Releases Classic Hubble Image Of M60 Galaxy With Monster Supermassive Black Hole

About 54 million light-years away, lies a galaxy cluster with one of the most intriguing and mind-boggling members. Named Virgo, the cluster houses one such member, the galaxy Messier 60 (M60) which has a diameter of 1,20,000 light-years and is as massive as one trillion suns. According to NASA, at the center of this galaxy is embedded a supermassive black hole, 4.5 billion times as massive as the sun, and is one of the biggest black holes discovered to date.

Hubble's view of the M60 galaxy

The M60 galaxy, which is the third brightest member of the Virgo cluster, was observed by Hubble in infrared and visible wavelengths of light. The elliptical galaxy is seen as a bright spot in the center accompanied by the bluish spiral galaxy named NGC 4647 in the upper right corner. NASA says that, unlike spiral galaxies, elliptical galaxies lack an organized structure and are nearly featureless, resembling the core of a spiral galaxy.

The bluish spiral galaxy in the image is roughly the size of the Milky Way galaxy, however, it is just two-thirds the size of M60 and is also not as massive. Interestingly, recent observations through Hubble have revealed that the two galaxies, which together form a pair known as Arp 11, are experiencing some tidal interactions between them.

"Astronomers have long tried to determine whether these two galaxies are actually interacting", NASA said in its statement. "Although from Earth they appear to overlap, there is no evidence of new star formation, which would be one of the clearest signs that the two galaxies are indeed interacting".

Notably, the M60 is the third brightest member of the cluster and can be spotted in the central region of the Virgo constellation even through a small telescope. The month of May is the best period to spot this galaxy, as per NASA.

