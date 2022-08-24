NASA Releases Spooky Noise Of A Black Hole Lying 240 Million Light Years Away

The black holes are entities that are known for their unforgiving nature as they consume everything in their path and don’t allow even light to escape. If that wasn’t enough, NASA has now released an eerie audio revealing what these behemoths actually sound like.

Developed using the process of sonification, the audio is a result of the data gathered in 2003 of the pressure waves sent out by a black hole in the Perseus Galaxy Cluster lying roughly 240 million light years away.

According to NASA, this audio was created after astronomers realised that the pressure waves emerging from the black holes can be translated into sounds. Since space is a vacuum, it is assumed that sound cannot travel between two points. However, the galaxy cluster where this black hole resides has an enormous amount of gas which acted as a medium allowing the sound waves to travel. "A galaxy cluster has copious amounts of gas that envelop the hundreds or even thousands of galaxies within it, providing a medium for the sound waves to travel", NASA explained.

"It was not intentionally made ominous, but the sound you hear is amplified a lot, and other sounds are interpreted from light data. One of the motivations to create such data sonification is the desire to share the science with more people", NASA said in a statement. The agency revealed that the audio was created using sonification, which is the translation of astronomical data into sound.

"The sound waves were extracted in radial directions, that is, outwards from the center. The signals were then resynthesized into the range of human hearing by scaling them upward by 57 and 58 octaves above their true pitch".

How are black holes formed?

A black hole is formed when a star with more than 20 solar masses exhausts the nuclear fuel in its core and collapses under its own weight. This collapse also triggers a supernova explosion that blows off the star’s outer layers. There also exist supermassive black holes which weigh 1,00,000 to billions of solar masses and are found in the centers of most big galaxies

Even now, astronomers have a poor understanding of the origin of black holes but they know that they exist from the very earliest days of a galaxy’s lifetime.