NASA Requests Over $8.1Bn In 2024 Budget To Return US Astronauts To Moon, Reports

"NASA has requested more than $8 billion in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget to return US astronauts to the Moon," according to an FY 2024 Agency Fact Sheet released on Monday, March 13. The release mentioned that the FY 2024 budget request for NASA is $27.2 billion (a 7.1% increase over FY 2023 enacted).

FY 2024 Agency Fact Sheet released reportedly said, "The budget requests $8.125 billion to return American astronauts to the Moon, including the first woman and first person of colour, to establish a sustainable lunar presence and lay the groundwork for humanity’s first crewed mission to Mars."

The release stated that NASA hopes to continue supporting human presence in low-Earth orbit by operating the International Space Station through 2030.

According to the release, "This includes $228 million to collaborate with US industry on commercial space stations that will become available in the late 2020s, in order to initiate transition from ISS after its retirement; and $180 million for a US deorbit vehicle that will enable the safe and responsible deorbit of the ISS at the end of this decade."

According to the release, NASA's budget request also includes $4.525 billion for Common Exploration Systems Development to facilitate lunar missions.

The funding request also includes $3.235 billion for the Artemis Campaign Development, which will improve lunar exploration capabilities, the release stated adding that NASA has also requested $4.535 billion to continue carrying out space operations.

Notably, President Joe Biden is seeking to increase the budget for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to $27.2 billion next year, according to a proposed 2024 budget released on Thursday, March 9.