NASA Resolves Communication Issue With Voyager 1; Confirms Probe's Health Is Unimpacted

The issue with Voyager 1 spacecraft’s communication antenna has finally been resolved, announced NASA. In May this year, the agency announced that the probe’s Attitude Articulation and Control System (AACS) was sending misleading data to mission controllers about its health and activities despite the spacecraft’s normal operations.

Interstellar IT Support 💻



A @NASAVoyager 1 glitch causing the 45-year-old spacecraft to send garbled data has been resolved. Despite the challenge of operating the probe far longer than its initial planned mission, it's still returning new science. https://t.co/WcH372Q2qX https://t.co/pjPNCiRmmJ pic.twitter.com/KJmIm2wwF4 — NASA (@NASA) August 30, 2022

In its latest update, NASA said that it has identified the source of the information and it was exactly what the mission controllers suspected. The AACS was found to be sending telemetry data through an onboard computer that stopped working years ago but had corrupted the information being sent.

While the experts don’t exactly know how this happened, they suspect that the AACS might have received a faulty command generated by another onboard computer. NASA says that if this is the case, there might be another issue aboard the spacecraft, however, none of it will impact its health.

"We’ll do a full memory readout of the AACS and look at everything it’s been doing. That will help us try to diagnose the problem that caused the telemetry issue in the first place", Suzanne Dodd, Voyager’s project manager said in a statement. "So we’re cautiously optimistic, but we still have more investigating to do".

How long would the Voyager probes last?

The Voyager 1 spacecraft was launched back in 1977 and has been drifting into space for the last 45 years. In 2012, Voyager 1 became the first man-made object to enter interstellar space, followed by Voyager 2 which did the same in 2018 after being launched in the same year as its twin. Currently, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 are 23.3 billion and 19.5 billion kilometres away from Earth, according to NASA, and they might be operational for this decade or the next at the most.

Powered by radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs), both probes use a propulsion system that converts the natural radioactive decay of plutonium into electricity. According to NASA's plan, the mission team would start switching off the instruments one by one before the spacecraft stops sending data anymore.