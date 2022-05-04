Last Updated:

NASA Reveals How To Turn Earth Into A Black Hole With Mind-blowing Explanation

NASA is celebrating the black hole week from May 2 to May 6 wherein it is making revelations and solving queries about the behemoths.

NASA

Image: NASA


NASA’s celebrations this week are dedicated to a cosmic entity that is as mysterious as it is scary- black holes. The agency is celebrating the black hole week from May 2 to May 6 wherein it is making revelations and solving queries about the behemoths. In a recent instance, NASA’s Chandra Observatory has revealed how we can turn the Earth into a black hole, and the explanation would blow your mind. 

Just compress it...

Black holes, as we know them, are extremely dense objects which are formed after a star collapses under its own gravity when it runs out of fuel. Following the collapse, a supernova occurs which sends parts of the star into outer space. And since the collapse causes an extreme compression of the star, its gravity becomes so strong that not even light is able to escape it. 

The same goes for Earth. The Chandra Observatory said that in order to turn Earth into a black hole, we would have to compress all its mass to such an extent that it becomes the size of the marble. This compression would cause the planet to collapse onto itself and eventually turn into a black hole. Another mind-blowing fact about black holes is that they can be created from anything that has gravity given they can be compressed to the point of collapse. However, black holes are normally created from heavy objects such as stars which are many times more massive than the sun. 

Black holes are invisible

Since the black holes do not allow light to escape, these scary giants move around the universe but are not visible even with telescopes. Still, scientists have found a way to discover these objects by observing the effects that black holes cause on their environment. Black holes are entities that have masses thousands and even millions of times greater than the sun, and naturally, they cause the space around them to warp. This warping of space creates an unusual appearance of the black hole's surroundings which helps scientists confirm their existence. 

