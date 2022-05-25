NASA Reveals New Solar Sail Concept To Propel Spacecraft Using Sunlight Instead Of Fuel

NASA is planning to push the boundaries of space exploration and it intends to do so by developing new concepts. Under its NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) programme, the agency has introduced the Diffractive Solar Sailing project which would test a new concept in future demonstration missions. Solar sails are basically large sheets of thin membranes as seen in the image below.

NASA says that the solar sails, which have a spacecraft fitted at the centre, are excellent for future low-cost deep space missions because they employ the pressure of sunlight to propel a spacecraft through space and eliminate the need for conventional rocket propellant.

(Engineers at NASA’s Langley Research Center test deployment of the Advanced Composite Solar Sail System’s solar sail; Image: NASA)

The solar sail in the image above is approximately 30 feet (about 9 meters) on one side. These solar sails generally have a large size because the solar radiation pressure is small, and hence the solar sail must be big enough to efficiently generate thrust.

NASA lays out plans for updating solar sail concept

The existing solar sail designs, which are reflective in nature along with being very large and thin, have one drawback-- they are limited by the direction of sunlight. NASA says that this results in tradeoffs between power and navigation and does not allow efficient use of sunlight. In the latest development, engineers working under the NIAC programme have developed a solar sail concept that uses the diffraction of light instead of reflection.

Under this concept, scientists are aiming to equip low-cost deep space missions spacecraft with diffractive light sails, which would use small gratings. These gratings will be embedded in thin films that would take proper advantage of diffraction. Diffraction is basically the phenomenon that causes light to spread out when it passes through a narrow opening. The developers believe that this idea would spare sacrificing manoeuvrability and allow more efficient use of sunlight.

"Diffractive solar sailing is a modern take on the decades-old vision of light sails. While this technology can improve a multitude of mission architectures, it is poised to highly impact the heliophysics community’s need for unique solar observation capabilities", Project leader Amber Dubill of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory said in a NASA statement. Notably, the agency has two upcoming solar sail missions and scientists are planning to pass spacecraft over the Sun's north and south poles to test the diffractive concept.

"With our team’s combined expertise in optics, aerospace, traditional solar sailing, and metamaterials, we hope to allow scientists to see the Sun as never before," Dubill said.