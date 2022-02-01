NASA Reveals Plan For De-orbiting International Space Station In 2031 With A Splash

NASA, in its latest report to the US Congress, has presented its plan to de-orbit the International Space Station (ISS) in January 2031. The agency says that it is taking steps towards the transition of operations to commercial services by this decade's end and has released the report that details the ISS de-orbiting and adoption of commercial space destinations.

The @Space_Station has provided a unique opportunity for research and results for more than 20 years — that’s a lot of science!



The Biden-Harris Administration has extended operations for the orbital lab until 2030. Find out what we'll be prepping for: https://t.co/zk6B5JIz9f pic.twitter.com/FMcmj0hfen — NASA (@NASA) January 31, 2022

On January 1 this year, the Joe Biden-led administration announced that it has extended US participation in the space station until 2030. US Vice President Kamala Harris had said that the extension represents her country's commitment towards "scientific discovery, international and commercial partnerships, innovation, and inspiration". She had also stated that this will benefit humanity and allow the astronauts to prepare for future missions.

Today @NASA announced an extension of U.S. participation in the International Space Station program through 2030. This demonstrates our commitment to scientific discovery, international and commercial partnerships, innovation, and inspiration. pic.twitter.com/cng2CBLoX7 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 31, 2021

Here is how NASA plans to de-orbit the space station

The agency is planning to de-orbit the space station by gradually lowering its orbit, which is at an altitude of 408 kilometres, and then crashing it at point Nemo in the south Pacific Ocean. Point Nemo is the most distant location from any land are and is also called 'spacecraft cemetery, according to Sky News, as this is the preferred spot to crash a decommissioned spacecraft. Once the space station is parked above the crashing point, engineers would propulsion capabilities of the ISS and the vehicles attached to it for a splash.

While the idea might seem viable, NASA has warned that this should be done only when the solar activity will be minimal as conditions otherwise would result in a dense atmosphere, which would create higher drag on the ISS, slow it down and make it miss the target location. NASA has fixed 2030 as the deadline for retiring the space station as it aims to give time to the private sector to build the private laboratories. Many companies including Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin have collaborated to build a commercial station before 2030. Meanwhile, showing confidence in the technical and financial capabilities of the private sector, Phil McAlister, director of commercial space at NASA said in a statement-

We look forward to sharing our lessons learned and operations experience with the private sector to help them develop safe, reliable, and cost-effective destinations in space.

Image: Twitter/@SpaceStation