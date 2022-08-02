Last Updated:

NASA Revisits Iconic Hubble Image Of Andromeda Galaxy Featuring Over 100 Million Stars

NASA shared a picture of the Andromeda galaxy, also called Messier 31, which was photographed by the Hubble telescope in 2015 across three wavelengths.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
NASA

Image: NASA


NASA recently shared an iconic picture captured by the Hubble Space Telescope that shows how vast the universe actually is. Dating back seven years ago, the image features the Andromeda galaxy also called Messier 31 (M31), Milky Way’s neighbour, which is over two million light-years away. Interestingly, Hubble, in its single frame capture a part of the galaxy stretching 48,000 light years where reside over 100 million stars. 

About the glittering image

NASA says that this picture, which was released in 2015, represents a new benchmark for precision studies of large spiral galaxies such as the Andromeda. This neighbouring galaxy is just one in over 100 billion galaxies scattered across the universe. This picture also allowed the astronomers to see individual stars inside an external spiral galaxy over such a vast area. 

READ | NASA compares Hubble images with those of Webb telescope; check the staggering difference

“Most of the stars in the universe live inside such majestic star cities, and this is the first data that reveal populations of stars in context to their home galaxy”, NASA said in a statement. The left side of the image showing the galaxy's center is dominated by yellow and cooler stars whereas a cluster of young, blue stars and star-forming regions can be seen in the lower right.

READ | Amid Webb's hype, ESA shares captivating photo of mirror-imaged galaxies taken by Hubble

The Andromeda galaxy is approximately 2.5 million light-years away and its mosaic picture was created using 7,398 exposures taken over 411 individual pointings. It is known to have a pancake-shaped disk and Hubble can resolve individual stars in the galaxy’s 61,000-light-year-long stretch. According to NASA, this is the same as photographing a beach and individually marking out grains of sand. 

READ | NASA's Hubble telescope observes blistering hot exoplanet where it snows 'sunscreens'

To create this picture, Hubble observed this galaxy using its Advanced Camera for Surveys and the Wide Field Camera 3 in near-ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared wavelengths of light. "This cropped view shows a 48,000-light-year-long stretch of the galaxy in its natural visible-light color", NASA said in an official statement". As for Andromeda's fate, it is headed for a head-on collision with our Milky Way galaxy in four billion years from now. 

READ | Hubble telescope shows 'diversity of galaxies' in luminescent image; ESA explains meaning
First Published:
COMMENT