NASA Rolls Out Mega Moon Rocket To Launchpad; Here's What You Need To Know

In a significant development, NASA is all set to roll out its massive new rocket, the Mega Moon Rocket, which will embark on its first voyage to the launchpad on Thursday (local time) ahead of a battery of tests that will pave way for its to blast off to the Moon this summer.

Dubbed the Space Launch System or SLS, the rocket will depart the Vehicle Assembly Building of the Kennedy Space Center at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (2100 GMT) and commence its 11-hour crawling journey on a transporter to the hallowed Launch Complex 39B, four miles (6.5 kilometres) away.

The Space Launch System and @NASA_Orion continue to roll into the night. They are planned to reach the pad around dawn. pic.twitter.com/Uz2mwrXE22 — NASA_SLS (@NASA_SLS) March 18, 2022

All you need to know about NASA's new rocket

Size

The first version of the SLS is named Block 1. With the Orion crew capsule fixed atop, the Space Launch System (SLS) Block 1 stands 322 feet (98 metres) tall, loftier than the Statue of Liberty, however, less than the 363 feet Saturn V rockets that powered the Apollo voyages to Moon. The average length of NASA's space shuttle is around 184 feet.

Power

At the time of its launch into orbit in 2022, the SLS will be the most powerful rocket ever in the benchmarks of thrust. At launch, the Block 1 SLS will produce 8.8 million pounds of thrust (39.1 meganewtons), which is 15% higher than the Saturn V. Speaking to media earlier this week, Tom Whitmeyer, Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development said, "This is a flagship rocket you're about to see, it's a symbol of our country."

Cost

If SLS is utilised for the launch, it will cost $4.1 billion per launch for the first four Artemis missions, NASA Inspector-General Paul Martin told Congress earlier this month. Alongside that, an estimated $18 billion has been spent on the SLS since the beginning of the last decade.

To Moon & beyond

Notably, NASA is targeting the month of May as the earliest window for Artemis-1, an uncrewed lunar mission that will be the first flight for SLS and Orion spacecraft that is likely to pave "the way toward landing the first woman and the first person of colour on the Moon". It would also be the first of many launches that would eventually lead to humans making their return to the lunar surface. "Artemis I will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come", says NASA. The uncrewed launch will entail a four to six-week-long mission wherein the spacecraft would hover in the lunar orbit for scientists to gather crucial data that would help in future missions actually involving humans.

It is pertinent to mention here Orion is a spacecraft designed by NASA and it will carry humans to the Moon and beyond. SLS will first place Orion into a low Earth orbit, then, using its upper stage, execute what's called a trans-lunar injection. It will journey around the far side of the Moon and finally make its way back to Earth, after deploying 10 shoebox-size satellites known as CubeSats to gather information on the deep space environment.

Image: TWITTER/@NASAHQPHOTO