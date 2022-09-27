NASA Satellite Spots Birth Of New Island After Underwater Eruption In Pacific Ocean

A new island has been discovered in the South Pacific Ocean after one of the many underwater volcanoes stretching from New Zealand to Tonga erupted. According to NASA, the eruption occurred on September 10 which resulted in the underwater volcanoes near the Central Tonga Islands spewing lava, erupting plumes of steam and ash, and discolouring the surrounding water.

In the southwest Pacific, a seafloor ridge that stretches from New Zealand to Tonga has the highest density of underwater volcanoes in the world. On Sept.10, one of them—the Home Reef seamount—awoke, giving rise to a new island. https://t.co/1gLtSI47Bf pic.twitter.com/yfWiDiXysr — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) September 22, 2022

"The volcano poses low risks to the aviation community and the residents of Vava‘u and Ha‘apai,” the Tonga Geological Service said in an update issued on September 20 per NASA. “All mariners are, however, advised to sail beyond 4 kilometers away from Home Reef until further notice.”

About the newly found island

NASA shared a picture of the Home Reef in the Tonga islands ejecting clouds of smoke which was captured by the agency's Earth observation satellite Landsat 9. Experts from the Tonga Geological Services estimate that the area of the island is 4,000 square meters (1 acre) and the elevation is roughly 10 meters (33 feet) above sea level.

Interestingly, the island grew to an area of 24,000 square meters (6 acres) in just ten days by September 20. The location of the new island has been confirmed southwest of Late Island, northeast of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha‘apai, and northwest of Mo‘unga‘one.

NASA says that the Home Reef, where the new island emerged, sits within the Tonga-Kermadec subduction zone, an area considered the fastest converging boundary in the world. Studies have revealed that three tectonic plates are colliding underwater and the Pacific Plate here is sinking beneath two other small plates yielding the deepest and most active volcanic arcs.

According to NASA, some islands created by submarine volcanoes last for a few years but some are relatively short-lived. For instance, an island created by a 12-day eruption from nearby Late‘iki Volcano in 2020 washed away just two months later. Previous records suggest that Home Reef had four periods of eruptions in 1852, 1857, 1984, and 2006 and the events produced islands with cliffs 50 to 70 meters high.