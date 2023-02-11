NASA Says Lunar Flashlight's Entry Into Moon's Orbit 'unlikely' As It Runs Into Trouble

NASA’s hope to study the Moon up close with its new probe no longer seems to fade away as it is facing challenges with its propulsion system. This probe named Lunar Flashlight was launched on December 11 and was supposed to hunt for water ice deposits in permanently shadowed craters at the Moon’s South Pole after completing its three-month-long journey. NASA had planned to insert the satellite into the Non-rectilinear Halo Orbit (NRHO) around the Moon but the anomaly has forced it to change its plans.

What went wrong?

NASA's team has found that three of the Lunar Flashlight's four thrusters are underperforming. This shortcoming was discovered just three days after the probe's launch and the mission team has now confirmed that entering the intended lunar orbit is 'unlikely'. The mission teams have performed tests to determine whether the one fully functional thruster could provide adequate thrust to guide the spacecraft into its planned orbit but this does not seem feasible. The engineers now believe that the thrusters cannot be recovered to their full performance and thus they are now working to implement an alternative plan to keep the mission going.

What will NASA do next?

Instead of installing the probe into the NRHO, NASA is now planning to conduct flybys above the lunar south pole using its functional thruster and collect data in the process. "This new attempt is designed to get the CubeSat into high Earth orbit, which includes periodic flybys of the lunar South Pole once a month to collect data," the agency in a statement. The mission teams will soon begin maneuvers for the flybys and the first pass is expected to be made in June. The anomaly proves a big setback as the Flashlight was meant to demonstrate the new propulsion system and the Advanced Spacecraft Energetic Non-Toxic (ASCENT) fuel, a green propellant, for the first time ever.

"The rest of the CubeSat’s onboard systems are fully functional, and the mission recently successfully tested its four-laser reflectometer," the agency said. "This mini-instrument is the first of its kind and is designed and calibrated to seek out surface ice inside the permanently shadowed craters at the Moon’s south pole."