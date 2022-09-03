Last Updated:

NASA Scrubs Artemis-I Launch Again As Multiple Attempts To Fix Fuel Leakage Fail

NASA postponed the launch of Artemis-I again as the mission teams failed to seal a leak detected while fuelling the SLS rocket with liquid hydrogen.

NASA called off the launch of Artemis-I on September 3 after the mission teams failed to fix a fuel leakage on the supply line transferring liquid hydrogen to the tank in the Space Launch System's (SLS rocket) core stage. The mission was scheduled to liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center during a two-hour launch window starting 11:47 pm IST but was scrubbed two hours, 28 minutes before the launch.

The recent postponement resulted from the failure in sealing the leak detected at the 8-inch quick disconnect that was supplying the propellant into the tank. The engineers made multiple attempts to fix the issue and since they were already behind schedule, Artemis-I mission director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson decided to scrub the launch after being recommended a 'no-go'. 

During the countdown, the mission teams had filled the liquid oxygen tank of the SLS rocket's core stage to its 100% capacity, however, the hydrogen tank was filled only around 10% due to the leak. The SLS rocket's core stage, which stands 212 feet tall, has two tanks, one to store liquid oxygen (cooled to -181°C) and a bigger one below it to store liquid hydrogen (cooled to -252°C). Had Artemis-I launched on Saturday, it would have lasted 37 days, 23 hours, 53 minutes and ended on October 11.

When would Artemis-1 launch next?

While NASA is yet to confirm an official date for its next attempt to launch Artemis-I, another backup opportunity is on September 6. With the launch window opening at 2:42 am IST, the mission would last 42 days and end on October 17. Currently, NASA is expected to address a press conference to reveal additional information about the launch scrub and the steps it will take ahead. 

