NASA Seeks Private Firms For A Spacecraft To Deorbit International Space Station

NASA has sent out a proposal request to private US companies to design and develop a spacecraft that would deorbit the International Space Station (ISS). This spacecraft - U.S. Deorbit Vehicle (USDV) - will be used to maneuver the space lab away from the orbit and crash it into the ocean.

The two-and-a-half decade-old space station is set to retire by 2030 or the early next decade owing to several issues including its expensive maintenance and hygiene.

(The International Space Station; Image: NASA)

The ISS is managed by space agencies in Europe, Canada, the US, Canada, and Japan and all the participants have pledged to continue their operation through 2030. Russia, however, might leave sooner, by 2028. NASA revealed that it has plans to make a controlled deorbit of the space station and plunge into the ocean, away from populated areas.

In an official statement, the US space agency said that the initial plans were to use thrusters of docked Russian spacecraft to steer the ISS away from orbit. "These efforts now indicate a new spacecraft solution would provide more robust capabilities for responsible deorbit. To initiate development of this new spacecraft, NASA released the request for proposal," it said.

The agency said that the USDV would be used in the final deorbit activity and highlighted the requirements. "It will be a new spacecraft design or modification to an existing spacecraft that must function on its first flight and have sufficient redundancy and anomaly recovery capability to continue the critical deorbit burn. As with any development effort of this size, the USDV will take years to develop, test, and certify," NASA said.

The first module of the ISS was launched on November 20, 1998, by Russia from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and it eventually grew to the size of an American football field with the addition of newer modules. With the space station's retirement, it will be replaced by private laboratories which are being developed by companies like Blue Origin, Sierra Space, and Axiom Space with their many partners.