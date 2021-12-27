NASA Sent Bioprinter To ISS For Quickly Healing Wounds In Space; Know All About It

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft recently delivered 2,948 kilograms of cargo for the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) ahead of Christmas. Tucked in the spacecraft were many gifts, feasts and science experiments for the astronauts, that they will test in 2022 over a course of six months. While all of the experiments sent by NASA hold utter importance, one that stands out the most is the Bioprint FirstAid Handheld Bioprinter (Bioprint FirstAid) which is being tested to increase the rate of healing in space.

As part of the cargo on the recent @SpaceX resupply mission to the @Space_Station, the Bioprint FirstAid investigation uses a patient’s own skin cells to create a tissue-forming patch to cover a wound and accelerate the healing process. Learn more: https://t.co/QmlHCGClhS pic.twitter.com/m4OkdJYm0r — Kathy Lueders (@KathyLueders) December 26, 2021

How does the bioprinting process work?

In order to understand how the bioprinting process works, it is important to learn what bioprinting is in the first place. The technology that ISS astronauts are currently testing is just a prototype of what will be used to increase the healing process in space. Nevertheless, a bioprinter is basically an instrument that prints structures using viable cells, biomaterials, and biological molecules, needless to say, all from living organisms. As for the bioprinter being tested in the space station, it will be used to develop tissues using the cells of an injured person. Once the printer 'prints' a tissue patch from those cells, they will be allowed to mature and then be implanted into the burnt or abrased area for quicker healing.

According to NASA, the prototype device they are using (as seen in the picture) currently does not use human cells and is a robust, purely mechanical handheld bioprinter with a handle, a print head, support wheels, and an ink cartridge. It is this cartridge that will contain the tissue-forming bio-ink with skin cells.

Applications of the device

NASA revealed that the device is being tested for applications in space as well as on Earth, however, its usage in both locations will be equally important. The agency explains that altered wound healing in space environments complicates the treatment of larger injuries, a problem that can be solved with the Bioprint FirstAid. Besides, the device would also allow immediate treatment in cases of emergency without any time delay cells can be extracted from blood and fatty tissue before the mission. As for their usage on Earth, the device can offer many advantages such as a safe regenerative and personalized therapy, many possibilities of treatment and greater flexibility regarding wound size and position as well as a lower chance of rejection by one's immune system.