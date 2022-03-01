NASA Set To Launch New Geostationary Satellite On March 2, Here's How To Watch Live

NASA is set to conduct another launch this year with the brand new geostationary satellite meant to monitor the western hemisphere. Named Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T), the satellite will be launched using the Atlas V 541 rocket from the Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The rocket, which has been provided by the United Launch Alliance (ULA) has been fuelled with 25,000 gallons of fuel and is standing tall at the launch pad.

When and where to watch the launch?

.@NOAASatellites' GOES missions provide constant coverage of weather systems & critical data to help predict and track severe storms.



GOES-T is set for liftoff on a @ULALaunch rocket March 1 at 4:38pm ET (21:38 UTC). @NASA_LSP is managing the launch: https://t.co/c1dljD8VJN pic.twitter.com/hVyQM1qyRB — NASA (@NASA) March 1, 2022

In the latest Twitter update, NASA wrote, "@NOAASatellites' GOES missions provide constant coverage of weather systems & critical data to help predict and track severe storms." It added that the GOES-T satellite is set for lift-off on March 2 at 3:08 am (IST). NASA will stream the launch live on its official website, NASA TV and NASA app and the coverage will begin at 2:30 am (IST).

The GOES-T satellite

Short for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T, the GOES-T satellite has been developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Designed to monitor the western hemisphere, this satellite is the third in the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) R series. NASA says that the GOES-T will become the most sophisticated weather observing and environmental monitoring system operating in the western hemisphere.

Apart from providing advanced imagery and atmospheric measurements, the satellite would also perform space weather monitoring and map lightning activity in real-time. To be deployed 35,785 kilometres above the Earth's surface, the new satellite would be a part of the NOAA satellite constellation that has been helping meteorologists predict fog, flash floods, hurricanes, thunderstorms and tornadoes along with forest fires, volcanic eruptions and dust storms.

However, NOAA says that its satellites do more than just weather monitoring. "They also detect and relay distress signals from emergency beacons to the appropriate search and rescue authorities. This tells them who is in trouble and, more importantly, where they are located", the agency says.

Image: Twitter/@ulalaunch