NASA Shares Aerial View Of Mt Everest With Multiple Snow-capped Peaks On Instagram

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared the Mt. Everest image on Instagram by stating “Mt. Everest like you’ve never seen it before”.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently released a photo that depicts the world's highest mountain in a whole new light. The image was captured from the International Space Station (ISS). NASA shared the image on its official instagram handle with the caption, “Mt. Everest like you’ve never seen it before”. Take a look at the Instagram post below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The caption stated, “The highest mountain on Earth takes on a different perspective from the vantage point of space. An astronaut aboard the International Space Station took this near-nadir (almost straight down) photograph of Mount Everest, which towers approximately 29,029 feet (8,848 meters) above sea-level. This world-renowned summit just keeps growing – approximately 1 centimeter per year due to the progressive uplift of the crust caused by the convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.”

NASA posted an aerial view of the mountain with multiple snow-capped peaks on Instagram, and it seems distinct and diverse from how it appears from the ground. On the ground, the highest peak on the planet appears massive, but when viewed from space, it blends in seamlessly with the surrounding topography. 

The post was shared 15 hours ago and since the time NASA posted, it has already gathered around 3.3 Lakh likes and the count is increasing rapidly. 

NASA measures drops in CO2 emissions 

Meanwhile, due to harmful emissions from human activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for the first time ever has spotted regional fluctuations in atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) across the globe. The NASA team recorded the drops in CO2 emissions from space during the pandemic. It was recorded by using a combination of NASA satellites and atmospheric modeling which includes data from NASA’s Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 (OCO-2)

According to the scientists, the findings are a big step forward for academics looking into the regional effects of climate change and monitoring the outcomes of mitigation strategies.

The approach identifies changes in atmospheric CO2 levels that are detected within a month or two of their occurrence, providing timely, actionable information on how human and natural emissions are changing.

