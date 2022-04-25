NASA Shares Breathtaking View Of Moon And Earth Captured From Mars; See Pic

NASA has treated astronomy lovers yet again, this time with a picture of the blue planet Earth and its nearest celestial neighbour- the moon. Captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter's (MRO) High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera, the magnificent picture features a crescent Earth and the moon in a similar phase suspended in the darkness of space.

Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter caught this glimpse of Earth and the Moon. Each of our seven robots now working at Mars is really a #NASAEarthling, acting as our eyes as they explore the Red Planet – deepening our understanding of and appreciation for our blue one. pic.twitter.com/7QaMBFoV9y — NASA Mars (@NASAMars) April 22, 2022

"Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter caught this glimpse of Earth and the Moon. Each of our seven robots now working at Mars is really a #NASAEarthling, acting as our eyes as they explore the Red Planet – deepening our understanding of and appreciation for our blue one", NASA wrote in a Twitter post.

A timeless visual

According to NASA, the image was captured back in October 2007 but captures what was and what would be for millions of years to come. The agency revealed that the Earth-moon duo was snapped when our planet was 142 million kilometres from Mars and was beamed back just one year after MRO became operational. "On the Earth image, we can make out the west coastline of South America at the lower right, although the clouds are the dominant features. These clouds are so bright, compared with the Moon, that they are saturated in the HiRISE images", the agency said in a statement.

Stating that the lunar images are crucial for the calibration of the camera, NASA added that the Moon image is unsaturated but brightened relative to Earth. Moreover, the phase angle was 98 degrees at the time of MRO imaging, which means that less than half of the Earth's and the moon's disk received direct sunlight. As per the agency, both the entities can be photographed by MRO at full disk illumination when they are on the opposite side of the sun with respect to the red planet.

Launched in 2005, the MRO entered the Martian orbit a year later. Ever since it became operational, MRO has been scanning Mars to determine the history of water on the planet and has also been monitoring the Martian weather.