NASA Shares Classic Hubble Image Featuring Stunning Reflection Nebula 380 Light-yrs Away

Treating astronomy enthusiasts yet again, NASA has shared what it calls a classic image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The dark interstellar clouds depict the reflection nebula named IC 349, which lies in the constellation Taurus at a distance of about 380 light-years from Earth. "Like fireworks illuminating dark clouds at night, a star’s light reflects off the surface of pitch-black clouds of cold gas laced with dust in this #HubbleClassic image (sic)", the Hubble team wrote on Twitter.

"IC 349 is so bright because it lies extremely close to Merope-only about 3,500 times the separation of the Earth from the Sun, or about 0.06 light-year-and thus is strongly illuminated by the star's light", NASA said. In the image above, the star just outside the frame on the right side is the Merope. Interestingly, the colourful rays of light seen in the picture on the right side are not real as they are an optical phenomenon produced within the telescope, as per NASA.

What makes this nebula a 'reflection nebula'?

Explaining the formation of this nebula, NASA said that it is a dark interstellar cloud being destroyed by the passage of one of the brightest stars in the Pleiades star cluster. The surface of these pitch-black clouds of cold gas, which are laced with dust, is reflecting the light of a star just like a flashlight beam reflecting off the wall of a cave, thus giving it its name. According to NASA, this star cluster can be spotted during the winter months after sunset. It resembles the constellation small dipper and half a dozen bright stars in the cluster can be seen with the naked eye.

Also known as "Barnard's Merope Nebula", the nebula was discovered by astronomer E. E. Barnard, who spotted an exceptionally bright nebulosity adjacent to the bright Pleiades star Merope in 1890. Revealing the future of this nebula, NASA said that over the next thousand years, it will move on past Merope, given it survives the close passage without being destroyed. "This chance collision allows astronomers to study interstellar material under very rare conditions, and thus learn more about the structure of the dust lying between the stars," NASA added.

