NASA Shares 'classic' Hubble Image Of A Galaxy, Favourite Among Amateur Astronomers

NASA has shared a classic image of an active galaxy which it says is the favourite among amateur astronomers. The picture features the elliptical galaxy named Caldwell 77, also cataloged as NGC 5128 and commonly called Centaurus A lying about 11 million light-years away. It is the closest galaxy to the Milky Way and is a result of a collision between two otherwise normal galaxies that explains the jumble of star clusters and thick, dark dust lanes.

Today’s #HubbleClassic is a favorite of amateur astronomers!



The fifth brightest galaxy in the sky, Caldwell 77 is 60,000 light-years wide – but this image depicts only 8,500 light-years of it!



Read more: https://t.co/QkOlCohWcl pic.twitter.com/AGGTBFpjRT — Hubble (@NASAHubble) November 3, 2022

More about the fantastically lit galaxy

The Centaurus A is about 60,000 light-years wide, however, this image features the part of the galaxy which spans just 8,500 light-years across. Taken in visible, infrared, and ultraviolet light using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 in 2010, the observations give us an insight into star formation by unveiling regions typically obscured by dust and revealing the vibrant glow of young, blue star clusters.

Like all galaxies, this one also has a supermassive black hole at its center and Hubble revealed that a tilted disk of hot gas 130 light-years across is encircling it at the heart of Centaurus A. Astronomers believe that this hot gas disk is supplying material to a smaller, inner accretion disk that feeds the black hole. Discovered in 1826 by astronomer James Dunlop, Centaurus A is the fifth brightest galaxy in the sky which is why it is targeted by amateur astronomers, said NASA.

According to the agency, the southern Hemisphere autumn is the best time to spot the galaxy in the Centaurus constellation. Interestingly, the galaxy is so big that it can be spotted even by binoculars but it can be best viewed with a powerful telescope. It will appear nearly circular through a telescope, and its dark dust lane crossing the center will be the most prominent feature. As for those in the Northern Hemisphere, they will have to travel as far south as possible to spot it low in the southern sky during late spring.